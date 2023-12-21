The UAB Blazers (9-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

UAB vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Blazers put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 55.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, UAB is 9-2.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Hawks record are 7.9 more points than the Blazers allow (60.7).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 10-0 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

UAB has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Hawks shoot 43.4% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Blazers allow defensively.

The Blazers' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.4 higher than the Hawks have given up.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

9.1 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Tracey Bershers: 11.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)

11.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61) Jade Weathersby: 10.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Maddie Walsh: 6.5 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

