The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-1) will face the UAB Blazers (9-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UAB vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Players to Watch

Mia Moore: 18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Bershers: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jade Weathersby: 10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Maddie Walsh: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 12.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Talya Brugler: 15.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Chloe Welch: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Julia Nystrom: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.