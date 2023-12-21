The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) visit the Troy Trojans (5-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Trojans are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 152.5.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -2.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Troy and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 total points.

Troy has an average total of 153.1 in its games this year, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Trojans are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Troy has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Trojans have played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.

Troy has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 4 50% 82.8 169.6 70.3 146.2 143.3 Eastern Kentucky 4 57.1% 86.8 169.6 75.9 146.2 151.9

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans average 82.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 75.9 the Colonels give up.

Troy has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when putting up more than 75.9 points.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 5-3-0 2-0 6-2-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-6-0 1-2 2-5-0

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Eastern Kentucky 11-3 Home Record 14-2 7-8 Away Record 5-10 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

