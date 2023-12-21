The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Troy Trojans (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-2.5) 152.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-2.5) 152.5 -152 +124 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Troy has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Trojans games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Eastern Kentucky has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

Colonels games have gone over the point total twice this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.