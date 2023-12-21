The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Troy Trojans (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Troy is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 22nd.
  • The Trojans average 82.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 75.9 the Colonels allow.
  • When Troy totals more than 75.9 points, it is 5-3.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • Troy is putting up 93.7 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Trojans are surrendering 18.6 fewer points per game (61.8) than away from home (80.4).
  • Troy is draining 9.2 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3000000000000043% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.6, 36.6%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Dayton L 82-70 UD Arena
12/12/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 110-63 Trojan Arena
12/19/2023 @ Ole Miss L 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/21/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Trojan Arena
12/30/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/4/2024 Old Dominion - Trojan Arena

