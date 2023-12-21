The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Troy Trojans (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Troy is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 22nd.

The Trojans average 82.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 75.9 the Colonels allow.

When Troy totals more than 75.9 points, it is 5-3.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

Troy is putting up 93.7 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Trojans are surrendering 18.6 fewer points per game (61.8) than away from home (80.4).

Troy is draining 9.2 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3000000000000043% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.6, 36.6%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule