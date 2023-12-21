How to Watch Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Troy Trojans (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Troy is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 22nd.
- The Trojans average 82.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 75.9 the Colonels allow.
- When Troy totals more than 75.9 points, it is 5-3.
Troy Home & Away Comparison
- Troy is putting up 93.7 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Trojans are surrendering 18.6 fewer points per game (61.8) than away from home (80.4).
- Troy is draining 9.2 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3000000000000043% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.6, 36.6%).
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 82-70
|UD Arena
|12/12/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 110-63
|Trojan Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|Trojan Arena
