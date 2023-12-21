Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Talladega County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Talladega High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
