How to Watch the South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) will try to end a six-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters score an average of 62.5 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 62.9 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.9 points, Louisiana Tech is 3-2.
- South Alabama has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.5 points.
- The Jaguars average only 1.0 fewer point per game (66.1) than the Lady Techsters give up (67.1).
- South Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- Louisiana Tech is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.
- This year the Jaguars are shooting 39.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
- The Lady Techsters make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Alabama Leaders
- Kelsey Thompson: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)
- Zena Elias: 9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG%
- Rachel Leggett: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
South Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 68-65
|Al Lawson Center
|12/15/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|W 67-60
|University Center (LA)
|12/18/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 64-41
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
