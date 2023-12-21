South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zena Elias: 9.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Salma Bates: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Larr Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
