Thursday's contest features the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) matching up at Mitchell Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 65-63 victory for South Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 64-41 loss to Ole Miss in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 65, Louisiana Tech 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Jaguars defeated the SE Louisiana Lions 67-60 on December 15.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 179) on December 15

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 261) on November 25

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 287) on November 29

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 298) on December 8

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 345) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56) Zena Elias: 9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG%

9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Michiyah Simmons: 9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +35 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.1 points per game (187th in college basketball) and allow 62.9 per contest (155th in college basketball).

The Jaguars put up 70.5 points per game in home games, compared to 60.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10 points per contest.

South Alabama cedes 60.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 64.5 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.