South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-13.5)
|147.5
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-12.5)
|147.5
|-1200
|+680
South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends
- South Alabama is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- In the Jaguars' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Alabama A&M is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- So far this year, seven out of the Bulldogs' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.
