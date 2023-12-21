How to Watch South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- South Alabama has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 315th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 282nd.
- The 73.6 points per game the Jaguars put up are 14.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (88.3).
- South Alabama is 1-1 when scoring more than 88.3 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama is averaging 84.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.
- The Jaguars allow 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, South Alabama has played better in home games this season, averaging 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.8 threes per game and a 25.0% three-point percentage in road games.
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|L 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Mercer
|W 83-62
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Spring Hill
|W 91-74
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Mitchell Center
