Thursday's game between the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-69 and heavily favors South Alabama to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 84, Alabama A&M 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-14.7)

South Alabama (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

South Alabama has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alabama A&M, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Jaguars' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -18 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.6 points per game (219th in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per outing (285th in college basketball).

South Alabama records 32.9 rebounds per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 38.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.3 boards per game.

South Alabama knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Jaguars rank 187th in college basketball by averaging 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 321st in college basketball, allowing 96.9 points per 100 possessions.

South Alabama has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball play), 1.6 fewer than the 10.9 it forces on average (283rd in college basketball).

