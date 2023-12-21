Samford vs. Texas Southern December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) will face the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Samford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 15.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Jonathan Cisse: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kehlin Farooq: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deon Stroud: 5.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Samford vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison
|Texas Southern Rank
|Texas Southern AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|361st
|55.9
|Points Scored
|87.8
|10th
|310th
|77.1
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|250th
|216th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|34.8
|114th
|162nd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|78th
|285th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|10.0
|15th
|359th
|9.0
|Assists
|19.7
|7th
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.8
|307th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.