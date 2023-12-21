The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The contest airs on YouTube.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Samford vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Samford Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Samford (-6.5) 153.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Samford (-5.5) 153.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Samford vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends

Samford has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Texas Southern has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tigers games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

