The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) aim to build on a 10-game winning stretch when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs on YouTube.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Samford has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 86th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 90.5 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 78.1 the Tigers allow.
  • Samford has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 78.1 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Samford scored 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did when playing on the road (75.7).
  • The Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).
  • At home, Samford drained 0.5 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in road games (35.4%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Alabama A&M W 118-91 Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Belmont W 99-93 Pete Hanna Center
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso W 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Texas Southern - Health & PE Arena
1/3/2024 Chattanooga - Pete Hanna Center
1/6/2024 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House

