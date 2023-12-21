The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) aim to build on a 10-game winning stretch when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs on YouTube.

Samford vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Samford has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 86th.

The Bulldogs put up 90.5 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 78.1 the Tigers allow.

Samford has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 78.1 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Samford scored 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did when playing on the road (75.7).

The Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).

At home, Samford drained 0.5 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in road games (35.4%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule