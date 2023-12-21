Thursday's contest features the North Alabama Lions (4-7) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) facing off at Flowers Hall in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for North Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Lions secured a 69-64 win over Samford.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 69, Tennessee Tech 67

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Lions notched their best win of the season on December 19, when they defeated the Samford Bulldogs, who rank No. 211 in our computer rankings, 69-64.

North Alabama has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lions are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over Samford (No. 211) on December 19

70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 253) on November 21

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)

17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89) Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Rhema Pegues: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions score 72.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 71.8 (306th in college basketball) for a +8 scoring differential overall.

The Lions are averaging 73.8 points per game this season at home, which is 2.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.5).

North Alabama surrenders 65.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 77.0 when playing on the road.

