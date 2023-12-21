The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.5% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, North Alabama has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Lions are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 295th.

The Lions' 78.8 points per game are six more points than the 72.8 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

North Alabama is 5-3 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama averages 84.8 points per game at home, and 72.8 away.

At home the Lions are conceding 68 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they are away (79.3).

Beyond the arc, North Alabama sinks fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.9%) than at home (37.4%) too.

