The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.5% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, North Alabama has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 295th.
  • The Lions' 78.8 points per game are six more points than the 72.8 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
  • North Alabama is 5-3 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama averages 84.8 points per game at home, and 72.8 away.
  • At home the Lions are conceding 68 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they are away (79.3).
  • Beyond the arc, North Alabama sinks fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.9%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Morehead State L 86-77 Flowers Hall
12/13/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 76-64 The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ Tennessee Tech L 70-67 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/1/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 Central Arkansas - Flowers Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.