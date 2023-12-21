Thursday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) and North Alabama Lions (6-6) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 80-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

North Alabama vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 80, North Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-10.8)

Indiana (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Indiana is 4-5-0 against the spread, while North Alabama's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Hoosiers have gone over the point total in four games, while Lions games have gone over four times.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.7 per contest to rank 250th in college basketball.

North Alabama grabs 37.2 rebounds per game (162nd in college basketball), compared to the 36.8 of its opponents.

North Alabama makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (158th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc.

North Alabama and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 11.8 per game (181st in college basketball) and force 12.3 (174th in college basketball).

