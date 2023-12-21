Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Madison County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sparkman High School at Bearden High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
