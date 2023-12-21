The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) battle the Little Rock Trojans (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-2.5) 139.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-2.5) 140.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Little Rock has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Trojans games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.