The Little Rock Trojans (6-6) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

Jacksonville State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 123rd.

The Gamecocks' 66.6 points per game are 12.8 fewer points than the 79.4 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Jacksonville State is scoring 5.6 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (64).

At home the Gamecocks are conceding 58 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they are away (66.2).

Jacksonville State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5 per game) than away (5.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than away (31.4%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule