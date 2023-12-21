Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Houston County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Providence Christian School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

