For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In 12 of 32 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has attempted six shots in one game against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

