Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Autauga County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Prattville High School