How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- This season, Alabama A&M has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 100th.
- The Bulldogs score 5.3 fewer points per game (70) than the Jaguars give up (75.3).
- Alabama A&M has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.
- The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|L 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|L 93-82
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 88-72
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
