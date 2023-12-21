The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • This season, Alabama A&M has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 100th.
  • The Bulldogs score 5.3 fewer points per game (70) than the Jaguars give up (75.3).
  • Alabama A&M has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
  • Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ Samford L 118-91 Pete Hanna Center
12/13/2023 UAB L 93-82 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/16/2023 Chattanooga L 88-72 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena

