The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Alabama A&M has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Jaguars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 100th.

The Bulldogs score 5.3 fewer points per game (70) than the Jaguars give up (75.3).

Alabama A&M has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.

The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule