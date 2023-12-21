Thursday's contest features the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) clashing at Mitchell Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-69 win for heavily favored South Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 84, Alabama A&M 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-14.7)

South Alabama (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

South Alabama is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama A&M's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Jaguars are 4-4-0 and the Bulldogs are 7-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 18.3 points per game, with a -201 scoring differential overall. They put up 70 points per game (282nd in college basketball), and give up 88.3 per contest (361st in college basketball).

Alabama A&M ranks 280th in the nation at 34 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 fewer than the 40.1 its opponents average.

Alabama A&M knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball) while shooting 26.1% from deep (354th in college basketball). It is making 6.0 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 10.3 per game at 40.9%.

Alabama A&M has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (350th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (47th in college basketball).

