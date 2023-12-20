Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Shelby County, Alabama, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Lausanne Collegiate School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
