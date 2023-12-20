Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Mobile County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamson High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Galloway School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitdale High School at Chickasaw High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Chickasaw, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
