Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lee County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Opelika High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaFayette High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
