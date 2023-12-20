Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
