The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Fayette County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fayette County High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20

3:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Jasper High School