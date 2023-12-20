High school basketball is happening today in Barbour County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington High School at Barbour County High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20

Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20

Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Opelika High School at Eufaula High School