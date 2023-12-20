Wednesday's contest that pits the Washington State Cougars (11-2) against the Auburn Tigers (9-2) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 65-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 3:00 PM on December 20.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Tigers claimed a 67-39 win over Norfolk State.

Auburn vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 65, Auburn 61

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Tigers took down the Clemson Tigers at home on November 30 by a score of 83-53.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Tigers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Auburn has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 104) on November 30

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 142) on November 12

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 166) on December 3

67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 187) on December 16

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 211) on November 9

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

15.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Taylen Collins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.1 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Sydney Shaw: 8.7 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game (scoring 69.3 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball while allowing 51.5 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball) and have a +195 scoring differential overall.

The Tigers are posting 71.9 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 64.8 points per contest.

At home, Auburn is giving up 6.7 fewer points per game (49.1) than in road games (55.8).

