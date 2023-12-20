How to Watch the Auburn vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (11-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Neville Arena.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Auburn vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 76.4 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 51.5 the Tigers allow.
- Washington State has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 51.5 points.
- Auburn has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.4 points.
- The 69.3 points per game the Tigers score are 13.9 more points than the Cougars give up (55.4).
- When Auburn puts up more than 55.4 points, it is 9-0.
- Washington State has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Tigers shoot 42.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
- The Cougars make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Taylen Collins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.1 FG%
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Sydney Shaw: 8.7 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 58-45
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 94-37
|Neville Arena
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 67-39
|Neville Arena
|12/20/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/31/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Neville Arena
