The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) aim to continue a 10-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins average 15.1 more points per game (68) than the Crimson Tide give up (52.9).

When it scores more than 52.9 points, Jacksonville is 4-7.

Alabama's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.

The Crimson Tide put up just 0.8 more points per game (74.8) than the Dolphins give up (74).

Alabama has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 74 points.

Jacksonville is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

The Crimson Tide are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Dolphins concede to opponents (43%).

The Dolphins shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Aaliyah Nye: 13.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 43 3PT% (43-for-100)

13.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 43 3PT% (43-for-100) Essence Cody: 9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Jessica Timmons: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Loyal McQueen: 9.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

