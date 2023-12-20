How to Watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) aim to continue a 10-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Alabama vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins average 15.1 more points per game (68) than the Crimson Tide give up (52.9).
- When it scores more than 52.9 points, Jacksonville is 4-7.
- Alabama's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.
- The Crimson Tide put up just 0.8 more points per game (74.8) than the Dolphins give up (74).
- Alabama has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 74 points.
- Jacksonville is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Crimson Tide are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Dolphins concede to opponents (43%).
- The Dolphins shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 43 3PT% (43-for-100)
- Essence Cody: 9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Jessica Timmons: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|SFA
|W 74-69
|Foster Auditorium
|12/10/2023
|Samford
|W 69-39
|Foster Auditorium
|12/17/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-54
|Foster Auditorium
|12/20/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/31/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|1/4/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Foster Auditorium
