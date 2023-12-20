The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 175.5.

Alabama vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -7.5 175.5

Crimson Tide Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 175.5 points in three of nine outings.

The average over/under for Alabama's matchups this season is 169.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Alabama's ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Alabama was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Crimson Tide have been at least a +260 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 175.5 % of Games Over 175.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 2 22.2% 92.9 185 67 144.6 156.1 Alabama 3 33.3% 92.1 185 77.6 144.6 157.8

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide put up an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Alabama has put together a 5-4 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Alabama vs. Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-1-0 6-0 4-5-0 Alabama 5-4-0 1-0 7-2-0

Alabama vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Alabama 15-2 Home Record 15-0 6-4 Away Record 9-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

