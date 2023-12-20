The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after victories in seven straight home games. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.

Alabama vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Alabama has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Crimson Tide have won their only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Arizona has compiled an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Crimson Tide were +3500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

