How to Watch Alabama vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Alabama vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 67 points, Alabama is 6-4.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.7.
- In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide conceded four fewer points per game at home (65) than away (69).
- Beyond the arc, Alabama drained fewer trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) as well.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
