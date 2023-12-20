The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Alabama vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 67 points, Alabama is 6-4.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.7.
  • In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide conceded four fewer points per game at home (65) than away (69).
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama drained fewer trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

