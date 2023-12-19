The North Alabama Lions (3-7) hope to end a five-game road losing streak at the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 72.9 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 57.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

North Alabama has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 57.5 points.

Samford is 7-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulldogs put up 12.6 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Lions allow (72.6).

Samford has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 39.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions shoot 42.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG%

8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG% Carly Heidger: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53) Sadie Stetson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54) Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

