The North Alabama Lions (3-7) hope to end a five-game road losing streak at the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 72.9 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 57.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • North Alabama has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 57.5 points.
  • Samford is 7-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 12.6 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Lions allow (72.6).
  • Samford has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 39.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
  • The Lions shoot 42.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53)
  • Sadie Stetson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)
  • Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Alabama L 69-39 Foster Auditorium
12/13/2023 LaGrange W 76-50 Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Arkansas L 68-54 Simmons Bank Arena
12/19/2023 North Alabama - Pete Hanna Center
12/29/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/31/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum

