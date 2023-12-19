How to Watch the Samford vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (3-7) hope to end a five-game road losing streak at the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Lions' 72.9 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 57.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- North Alabama has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 57.5 points.
- Samford is 7-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 12.6 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Lions allow (72.6).
- Samford has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 39.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
- The Lions shoot 42.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53)
- Sadie Stetson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 69-39
|Foster Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|LaGrange
|W 76-50
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|L 68-54
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
