The Samford Bulldogs (6-2) play the North Alabama Lions (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Samford vs. North Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Samford Players to Watch

Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

