The Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (9-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Beacons allow to opponents.

Samford is 9-0 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 230th.

The 91.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 22.1 more points than the Beacons allow (69.4).

When Samford puts up more than 69.4 points, it is 9-0.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Samford put up 81.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 75.7 points per contest.

The Bulldogs surrendered 68.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, Samford performed better at home last year, averaging 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.4% clip when playing on the road.

Samford Upcoming Schedule