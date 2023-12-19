How to Watch Samford vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (9-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Beacons allow to opponents.
- Samford is 9-0 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 230th.
- The 91.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 22.1 more points than the Beacons allow (69.4).
- When Samford puts up more than 69.4 points, it is 9-0.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Samford put up 81.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 75.7 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs surrendered 68.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- When it comes to total threes made, Samford performed better at home last year, averaging 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.4% clip when playing on the road.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|W 128-82
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Belmont
|W 99-93
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|1/3/2024
|Chattanooga
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
