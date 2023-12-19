Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Randolph County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph County High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
