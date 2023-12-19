Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Vancouver Canucks matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 18:51 per game.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Roman Josi has 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 20 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 2 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 0

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Ryan O'Reilly has 13 goals and 13 assists for Nashville.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Miller has collected 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games for Vancouver, good for 45 points.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Quinn Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for Vancouver with 39 total points (1.2 per game), with nine goals and 30 assists in 32 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0

