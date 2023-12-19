Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Perry County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.