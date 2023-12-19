How to Watch the North Alabama vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (3-7) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Lions average 15.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow (57.5).
- When it scores more than 57.5 points, North Alabama is 3-5.
- Samford's record is 7-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
- The 60 points per game the Bulldogs record are 12.6 fewer points than the Lions give up (72.6).
- When Samford scores more than 72.6 points, it is 2-0.
- This year the Bulldogs are shooting 39.7% from the field, six% lower than the Lions concede.
- The Lions make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Alabama Leaders
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG%
- Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Fisk
|W 95-60
|Flowers Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-65
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 82-78
|First National Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/21/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/31/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
