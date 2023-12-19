The North Alabama Lions (3-7) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Lions average 15.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow (57.5).

When it scores more than 57.5 points, North Alabama is 3-5.

Samford's record is 7-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The 60 points per game the Bulldogs record are 12.6 fewer points than the Lions give up (72.6).

When Samford scores more than 72.6 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 39.7% from the field, six% lower than the Lions concede.

The Lions make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82)

17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

North Alabama Schedule