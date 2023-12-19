North Alabama vs. Samford December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (6-2) will play the North Alabama Lions (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Alabama vs. Samford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Samford Players to Watch
- Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.