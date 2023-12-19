North Alabama vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 19
Tuesday's contest that pits the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) against the North Alabama Lions (3-7) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 19.
The Lions enter this matchup after an 82-78 loss to Arkansas State on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Alabama vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 70, North Alabama 60
Other ASUN Predictions
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Lions captured their best win of the season on November 21, when they took down the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 250 in our computer rankings, 70-63.
- North Alabama has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 250) on November 21
North Alabama Leaders
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG%
- Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 72.9 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allowing 72.6 (313th in college basketball).
- In 2023-24 the Lions are averaging 1.8 more points per game at home (73.8) than away (72.0).
- At home, North Alabama allows 65.6 points per game. Away, it allows 79.6.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.