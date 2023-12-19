Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asbury High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Douglas, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.