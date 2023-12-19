Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama today? We have the information here.

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Asbury High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

Somerville, AL

Somerville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Moody High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

Moody, AL

Moody, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Douglas High School