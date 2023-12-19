Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Madison County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pontotoc High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
