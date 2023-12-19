Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Lee County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilton County High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
